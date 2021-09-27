Celebrity Publicist Was 84

Celebrity Publicist Was 84
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Publicist to the stars Bobby Zarem died at his home in Savannah, Georgia at the age of 84 from complications of lung cancer, according to the NY Times.

Throughout his career, Zarem represented Alan Alda, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Caine, Cher, Jack Nicholson, Diana Ross, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, among others. He’s also known for his role in the promotion of the “I Love New York” tourism campaign although how his participation in the creation of the slogan is unknown.

He promoted major titles both on Broadway and the big screen including Tommy, Saturday Night Fever, Dances With Wolves, and Rambo for his client Sylvester Stallone.

It was his promotion of Schwarzenegger’s bodybuilding documentary Pumping Iron that helped catapult the Austrian-born actor to the next level.

More…

 

Latest News

Previous articleMissing woman, 21, found dead behind fire station 50 miles away from where she vanished
Next articleThis is How Racial Representation In The Classroom Impacts A Student Success

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder