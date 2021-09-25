Celebrity Looks That Missed the Mark on the Red Carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross always looks beautiful, but her red Valentino Couture dress could have been better.

Karla Welch styled Ross in a off-the shoulder gown with a cinched waist and flowing to a floor-length skirt.

It had stunning details such as the sparkly fabric and embroidered trim.

Ross thought the dress was too short and the length made it blend into the red carpet. An extra-high slit would have enhanced her look.

Overall, the dress was dull compared to other red carpet outfits she’s worn in recent times, such as the daring white gown she wore to 2016 Emmys.