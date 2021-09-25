Royal Hospital for Children Staffs Mistreats A Child with blood disorder unable to shower for weeks.

A mother whose son had a rare and deadly blood disorder has slammed the “prison-like” children’s hospital he was treated in.

Lynn Kearns told an inquiry her son was unable to shower for weeks while being treated at the Royal Hospital for Children, QEUH campus in Glasgow- even after vomiting on himself.

Lynn Kearns stated that her son couldn’t shower for weeks after the water supply was cut at the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.

According to the inquiry, a particular type of bacteria had been found in the water supply.

Mrs. Kearns stated that her son could not wash his vomit off for days after being sick.

Monday saw the Scottish Hospitals Investigation begin hearing evidence to determine if two of Scotland’s most prominent hospitals contributed to the deaths.

Mr. Kearns was 11 years old when his son was diagnosed with a rare and potentially life-threatening blood condition in December 2017.

He was seen at the Royal Hospital for Children on the QEUH campus in Glasgow from December 2017 to March 2018.

Lord Brodie oversaw the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, which started Mondayie

The inquiry will also investigate deadly issues at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh.

According to the mother, her son was being treated in Ward 2A on the QEUH campus. This is part of the Schiehallion unit.

Sick children in the ward were forced to drink bottled water and had to wash.

Mrs. Kearns described the ward as a “prison” with no working entertainment.

She added that food being served to youngsters was “horrendous and unhealthy.”

During a “harrowing” moment on March 10, she recalled staff removing a medical tube from her son’s throat – which caused him to vomit on himself.

She said that the youngster didn’t have hot water, and the vomit remained on his body for several days.

Mrs. Kearns said: “He had his endotracheal tube removed; however, this was a harrowing event and also left him with vomit on his face.

“The first thing he wanted to do was have a proper wash or shower and freshen up.

“This was impossible due to the lack of hot water and showering facilities being out of bounds.

“He found the whole experience so painful. He still had flashbacks of his hospital stay months later.”

Mrs. Kearns said that after pressing staff for better washing facilities, she was given a basin the size of a dinner plate and some warm water two days after her son had vomited on his face.

She said: “Although the water was warmed, I’m not sure if it was bottled or from the tap.

“My 11-year-old son, just hitting puberty, had to stand in the bathroom on a towel, and I had to use a plastic cup to try and wash him.

“It was as simple as me scooping the water up and pouring it on him. He was at an age when he was beginning to notice changes in his body. Standing naked while his mother washed him was humiliating.”

Mrs. Kearns said she could not fault the staff at the unit, as they too were “kept in the dark” about the water supply issues but were concerned about ward hygiene levels.

She said: “The staff was great, and it was clear that the problems were out of their control.”

She raised questions over what water was being used to clean the wards.

Despite sharing her concerns with the media, Mrs. Kearns said water supply issues at the hospital ward remain a problem today.

After taking her son into the same hospital on Monday, she said she spoke to two maintenance workers who are still changing filters on the sink taps every two months, the inquiry heard.

The inquiry in Edinburgh, chaired by Lord Brodie, will continue on Thursday.