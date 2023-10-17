Celebrity Home Security: How the Rich and Famous Protect Their Homes

We all know celebrities always take it to the next level, whether we’re referring to cars, homes, jewelry, or home security. However, all those extra 0s in their net worth make superstars more appealing targets for thieves and criminals, so security needs to be top-notch. This article explores celebrities’ innovative and extravagant methods to protect their homes, from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s private army to Dr Dre’s moat. And these are not even the craziest security methods among Hollywood’s A-listers.

Dr. Dre Went for a Real-life Moat

When one of hip-hop’s most decorated MCs and producers, spending over $40 million on an estate doesn’t seem unusual. However, Dr Dre’s French chateau via the Pacific Coast Highway sets the bar sky high regarding security methods.

On top of all the high-tech house protection systems like cameras, movement sensors, and a dedicated security team 24/7, the music mogul also benefits from a moat filled with koi fish. Despite being bought by Dre in 2014, the property was already environmentally conscious, being built with reclaimed materials and powered solely by photovoltaic solar panels.

Brangelina’s Private Army – The Stuff of Movies

The power couple has been a thing of the past for over seven years. However, the stories about their security force are still the stuff of legend. The security system with motion-activated cameras, remote-controlled monitors, and fingerprint scanners is nothing unusual. But at a total cost of $235 million, the complete security system was formed by a security force of former SAS personnel to watch over the property. With measures like these, there’s a good chance that Mr and Mrs Smith could’ve been filmed in their French home. It’s definitely something you wouldn’t imagine outside a James Bond movie.

Truth or Myth – Tom Cruise’s Sniper

All those action movies have definitely left a mark on Tom Cruise. The hero from Mission Impossible, Top Gun, and many other action-packed thrillers was rumored to have hired a sniper to guard one of his residences. The fact that this can’t be confirmed or denied is a good thing.

And this is not the only such feat from Tom Cruise. The actor is said to have employed a former SWAT commander at some point. Of course, no security system could be complete with fingerprint readers, motion sensors, and dozens of security cameras. And if a SWAT team sounds excessive, just think about the $10 million bunker Tom built for his Colorado vacation home.

Bill Gates Opted for a High-tech Private Compound

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is known to be one of the most down-to-earth billionaires in the world. He was also the world’s youngest billionaire in 1987 when he started making a fortune. Even if, in the meantime, he lost the position of the wealthiest man in the world to Jeff Bezos and then Elon Musk, Gates doesn’t joke around regarding security.

His residence is filled with state-of-the-art security systems, and, as a fun fact, he even runs special surveillance on his favorite tree. Each of his rooms is equipped with high-tech sensors to adjust the lighting and thermostat when it detects a person entering. Furthermore, the walls are covered with touchscreen panels displaying various artwork. And to make things even safer, the 66,000-square-foot home sits on a private island off the coast of Seattle.

Kim Kardashian’s Manned Security Pod

Any thief planning to attack the Kardashians should think again. According to intel from within the property, Kim’s car park has a 24/7 manned security pod. That’s coupled with Perngaon-level gate security that’s so strict even Kylie Jenner declared she couldn’t get in.

Such protection levels are definitely welcome when trying to keep a determined man like Kanye West outside the gates. Joking aside, the rapper has been banned from stepping on the Kardashian property as of 2021, following the couple’s divorce.

Final Thoughts

In a world where the spotlight shines brightest on celebrities, their security measures reveal innovation and extravagance. From moats filled with koi fish to employing personal armies and cutting-edge technology, the rich and famous spare no expense in safeguarding their privacy and lives. Some of the measures may indeed seem out of fiction or sci-fi movies to the average person, but they highlight the essential need for feeling safe.