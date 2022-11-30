The Kardashians: Inside. “Peaceful” The Co-Parenting Relationship with Exes

While Kim and Kanye had their disagreements in the past it appears that the dust has settled between them. On Nov. 29, the former couple finalized their divorce and agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago4. Psalm, 3. 

E! obtained court papers from the SKIMS founder and rapper. News, the SKIMS founder and the rapper also waived their right to spousal support, with Kanye agreeing to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support. Additionally, the pair’s divorce settlement stated that the division of assets is in accordance with their prenup and they have agreed to participate in mediation if there ever would be a dispute regarding their kids.

Kanye spoke previously about having a good relationship with his mother, which he shared on the September episode. The Mind is Full podcast, “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that’s gonna go to the kids.”

He continued, “She’s still got to, basically, 80 percent of the time, raise those children.”

