Celebrities own the 8 most ugly cars

Everybody can’t afford a stunning car. Sometimes, it is necessary to find vehicles that are within their means. Sometimes this means buying a used automobile. This could mean that you don’t get the most appealing car. Not to mention that this also comes with some risks – for example, you may get something that has multiple defects. California is fortunate to have the California lemon lawThis protects people in these situations.

However, unattractive vehicles don’t always come cheap. Celebrities drive some of the most ugly cars. You would think that celebrities could afford to buy any car they wanted. So why would they settle for something that doesn’t turn make a good impression on people?

Celebrities may use cars as a form of expression, so even if the rest of the world finds them ugly, that doesn’t matter to them. Let’s get to it. Here are 8 of the worst cars owned celebrities.

1. Kyle Richards’s Vanderhall

If you see someone rocking a three-wheeler convertible on the road, it’s definitely Kyle Richards. Although Kyle Richards is a popular star, the vehicle is nothing but cool.

Other than the car’s shape and three wheels it lacks extra space to carry groceries, other goods, and passengers. It is not possible to add safety features for children.

2. George Clooney’s Tango

Kyle Richards isn’t the only one to opt for a small vehicle. George Clooney also chose a small, yet expensive vehicle.

Many people say that the vehicle is futuristic looking. The electric vehicle only has two seats, and while it’s surely easy to park anywhere, you would at least expect something with more space for the price.

3. Jojo Siwa’s Tesla

Jojo Siwa’s Tesla model is not exactly something you would expect to see on the road. The car has the YouTube star’s face all over it. This was not her idea. However, when she saw the car, she declared that she loves it.

The car is certainly amusing, but to outsiders, it may seem like it’s owned by someone who either loves themselves too much or was able to finally take a good profile picture for social media and wants everyone to see it.

4. Justin Bieber’s Mercedes-Benz G-Class

While many people love Christmas, some people take it to another level. Justin Bieber is one such person. His Christmas-inspired Mercedes-Benz G-ClassIt was supposed to be cute but it is actually quite scary. It’s a gift that most people would certainly not want.

5. Jeffree Star’s Lamborghini Urus Super SUV

Jeffree Star is a beauty expert known for his love for pink – and his cars are no exception to the “rule”. However, the makeup influencer didn’t make the best choice. Pink can be a lovely accent in certain cases but not all things will look great in this color. Jeffree Star would be enthralled if his Lamborghini Urus Super SUV could speak.

6. Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Huracan

Chris Brown is one such celebrity that loves flashing off expensive belongings. He is always showing off his Lamborghini Huracan with a glow-in the-dark wrap. Many people think he went too far. Although the vehicle is too flashy for night driving, perhaps that is what he meant. what the R&B singer wanted.

7. Paris Hilton’s Holographic BMW i8 Roadster

Paris Hilton likes unique things, and her BMW i8 proves that. She A holographic wrap was added to her vehicle. So, even if you have zero interest in cars, you will instantly notice the vehicle if it’s parked on the side of the road.

It looked great before the wrap was put on, but many people aren’t fans of this design.

8. Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lamborghini Aventador

The paint-splattered design of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lamborghini Aventador would make outsiders think that some kids pranked the owner. Perhaps an ex-partner took revenge and threw paintballs at his vehicle.

The rapper chose this design because it was colorful. In his music videos, you can see the car.

Final Thoughts

Celebrities can choose the design of their cars and have the luxury of spending a lot of money. Some celebrities like unusual looks. If you see one of these vehicles, you might also meet the celebrity driving it.