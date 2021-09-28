Cats Have Attachment Styles Just Like Babies and Dogs, New Study Finds

A new study shows that cats may be just as affectionate as dogs. The study, which was published in Current Biology, found that pet cats also have distinct attachment styles toward their owners in the same way dogs and babies do.

The research, which was done by a team at Oregon State University, also found that 64 percent of cats showed what is known as a “secure” attachment style, meaning they showed no signs of distress when their caregivers left the room and a healthy mix of attachment and exploration when they returned.

Another 35 percent showed insecure attachment. They were stressed until their owners returned and then showed excessive contact, avoidant behaviour, or disorganized behavior.

The team examined 70 kittens and 38 cats for the study, and placed the cats in a room with the owner for two minutes before removing them for the same amount of time. The team then assessed the behavior of the cats to determine their classification.

Similar studies were also done on dogs and primates.