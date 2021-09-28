Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann pose for a photo and Delete it! Why?

More photos of Jeremiah Duggar and his rumored girlfriend Hannah Wissmann have recently surfaced. Though the Duggar family is still waiting to announce the couple’s courtship, fans and critics are convinced that the pair is together. Fans have shared many photos of the couple, which show them as more than just friends. Jeremiah put his newly bought plane up for auction, prompting fans and critics to ask if he’s saving up for a house, or an engagement ring, for his rumored girl.

Recent Duggars have been very quiet and kept their personal lives private. It seems like this has to do with Josh Duggar’s arrest. Jedediah Duggar and his wife Katey Nakatsu didn’t announce their relationship until they were already married. Jeremiah might be taking the same approach.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann pose for a photo.

A web sleuth found Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah in a photo posted online. It was removed by Carver Bowers, a Duggar family friend. Carver Bowers seems to be trying to help Jeremiah or Hannah keep their relationship secret if they are really together. Photos of the couple together were taken down soon after.

The latest photo shows Jeremiah, Hannah, and a group of people standing together. The couple, as rumored, is smiling big and looking close for the shot. Jeremiah’s younger brother Jackson is there with them.

One Reddit user writes, “Wow now I 100% believe it. I guess they really don’t want anyone to know Hannah and Jer are courting lol.”

Someone else adds, “This looks like more than courtship. I’m guessing they’re engaged. Look at all the physical contact!” As fans know, PDA is frowned upon in the Duggar family until a couple is at least engaged. The children have saved their first kisses until their wedding day.

As fans may know, Jana Duggar is rumored to be courting Stephen Wissmann, Hannah’s brother. These rumors could be false. However, these new photos of Jeremiah and Hannah seem to prove there’s something happening between the two families. One Duggar Snark writes, “Jana and Stephen may be unconfirmed, but this pic is pretty good proof that there’s at least one Duggar-Wissmann relationship in the works.”

So, do you think that Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are definitely together? What date do you think the Duggars will announce their engagement?