Hollywood starlet Catherine Zeta-Jones – one of the sexiest women on the globe – is celebrating her 52nd birthday today.

The Welsh-born star has been captivating audiences for decades with her stunning beauty. Her role on The Darling Buds Of May in 1990 was her first major television appearance.

She is now a well-known pinup and landed leading roles in The Mask Of Zorro, and Entrapment.

The beautiful actress was able to attract the attention of Michael Douglas in LA. They were married in a luxurious ceremony in 2000.

Catherine is a model for Michael and her unassuming nature has made her a fan favorite.

The Central Recorder Online was able to treat fans to some of her most racist snaps to celebrate the special day of the brunette bombshell.

Lusty lingerie display







Proving to be the ultimate pinup of her time, Catherine ditched her clothes for a temperature soaring photoshoot in 1992.

She exhibited her talents behind the camera, looking off into the distance to let her cleavage steal the show.

Her stunning curves were displayed in all their glory with a thin bra and high-waisted knickers. Fans went wild.

With snaps like this, it’s easy to see how the starlet easily achieved sex symbol status

The famous topless scene







The Welsh stunner, hit the big time in 1998 when she landed the leading role in The Mask Of Zorro.

The film’s title scene saw heart rates soar when Antonio Banderas (Zorro), stripped the actress of all her clothes, and left her topless.

Catherine was braless in front millions of people, but she managed to hide her dignity by wearing super-long extensions. They swung across her body, ending at her hips.

The iconic scene thrilled cine-goers, including Michael Douglas, her A-list husband.

Catherine turns temptress









The Hollywood bombshell got fans fired up when she starred in Box Office smash Chicago.

With her hot dance moves, she took on the role Velma Kelly.

She stripped down to suspenders and a corset-style flappers corset and channeled her inner temptress, blowing away fans with her fiery attitude.

Timeless beauty







Catherine recently sent social media into meltdown when she showcased her timeless looks.

As she smiled for the camera, she was elegant in a Grecian one-shoulder gown.

The mother-of-two proved to be an age-defying beauty, displaying her flawless and shiny skin.

The stunning actress looked flawless in her smokey eye and thick, black eyeliner.

Steamy selfies







Catherine keeps her fanbase alive with an abundance of sexy selfies, proving that she is still at the top of her game.

Instagram almost crashed when the actress went to her bedroom wearing a sloppy top.

The actress kept it classy and elegant by wearing a gold embellished top. Although the neckline was low, it didn’t hide too much.

She demanded attention, taking full control of her camera while staring straight into the lens.

Sexy siren







Catherine’s on-screen debut came when she landed the role in the Italian flick 1001 Nights in 1990.

Catherine did not leave anything to imagination. She stripped naked and wore only a shell with two starfish to maintain her dignity.

She was known for her stunning abs, svelte proportions, and abundant cleavage. It’s not surprising she became a popular celebrity.

Hollywood goddess







The Entrapment babe gave fans quite a leggy display at the 25th Anniversary of the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019.

The Shrine Auditorium saw her in a low, plunging gown with a devilishly long slit.

Her long pins stole the spotlight, as the garment was visible from her top thigh.

The glitzy outfit was completed by racy, strapped heels.

