Piers Morgan to Announce His New Job as a Star hoping to Travel Intergalactic!

In what is bound to be music to the Duchess of Sussex’s ears, Piers Morgan is planning a trip – to space.

The TV host claims his new job will be revealed within the next weeks. He has also asked if it is possible to interview him. “go intergalactic”.

We caught up at the GQ Awards, hours after he was cleared by Ofcom for saying he didn’t believe what Meghan said in the interview she and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey.

Since quitting ITV’s Good Morning Britain, there has been speculation about what Piers will do next.

Rumour has it he is considering a move to the US – but I can reveal Piers is planning something a bit further afield.

He said to me: “My new job is being announced in a few weeks and I’ve asked them if I can go intergalactic. I’m going to outer space. That’s a dream. That’s what I want to do next.”

After Ofcom’s ruling, Piers was odds-on to return to GMB, but it could be awkward with co-star Alex Beresford.

The pair fell out on live TV over Piers’ comments about Meghan. Piers said: “I haven’t spoken to Alex. He’s the only person who hasn’t messaged me, so that’s the end of that.”

Piers quit GMB after ITV bosses tried to force him to apologize to the Duchess. But Ofcom ruled in his favor after rejecting a record 58,000 complaints – including one from Meghan herself.

Piers said: “It’s a vindication and it’s the right thing. Ofcom told them to f*** off and that’s the right thing to do.

“It’s the woke brigade and people aren’t falling for it. Genuinely, people come up to me in the street and tell me what I said was right and that I had the right to say that, and that’s democracy.”