Bryshere Grey Almost Homeless in his Childhood To a well known Actor and Rapper!

Bryshere gray is easily recognizable by many thanks to his role on “Empire,” but not many people know that before he found fame, he was almost homeless at one point in his life.

Bryshere, a 27-year-old actor. Gray plays the role of the spoilt son of a music mogul. “Empire, “But his real life is very different from what he portrays. Gray was almost homeless when he was younger, but he did get an acting break.

Born in Arkansas on November 28, 1993, Gray was raised in West Philadelphia, where he started writing songs at age nine and rapping at 16.

Bryshere Gray ‘Yazz’ Gray March 11, 2016, in Hollywood, California.

HE WAS VERY HOMELESS

Gray began dedicating his life to music after he graduated from high school. It wasn’t easy, however, to pursue his passion. Actually, he was already a devoted fan of his passion before he became a renowned author. “Empire” gig, he was broke. He recalled his past circumstances.

“I was broke and I was about to get evicted and I got this job and I got this audition with Terrence and Taraji at the same time, and it changed my life.”