Car crashes into DC restaurant, killing at least 2 and injuring 6

Two people have died and six are injured in a crash between a car and an outdoor table at a DC-area restaurant.

Two people were reported to have died and six others were injured when a car crashed into the outdoor seating of a Northwest Washington restaurant on Friday. WTOP.

According to the report John A. Donnelly, Washington, DC’s fire chief, stated that a driver lost his control of his car near Parthenon restaurant and swerved into its outdoor seating area. The accident has been declared a mass-casualty event by the authorities.

—DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022

“There are no indications that this was intentional,”Duncan Bedlion, Second District Commander of Police, said: According to the Associated Press. “We have a cooperative driver. He’s staying with us.”

DC Metropolitan Police reported that two victims died from their injuries and eight others were taken by ambulance to local hospitals.

This story is still in development. Keep checking back for more updates.