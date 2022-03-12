YouTube will remove videos that deny or trivialize the invasion of Ukraine

YouTube announced Friday that it would intensify its efforts to remove videos trivializing or denying the invasion of Ukraine. This is in addition to its restrictions on Russian state funded media and channels.

YouTube, owned by Google, has blocked state media and limited Russian monetization on its platform. This prevents Russian creators earning on YouTube. Numerous platforms have also done the same. They stopped advertising sales and restricted Russian media outlets and channels from their networks, as the escalation of violence in Ukraine continues.

1. Our Community Guidelines forbid content that trivializes, minimizes or denies well-documented violent incidents. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy. https://t.co/TrTnOXtOTU — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 11, 2022

YouTube will now block access to Russian-funded media channels worldwide, expanding on the existing block in Europe. YouTube stated that it had already taken down more than 1,000 channels, more than 15,000 videos, and violated policies regarding hate speech, misinformation, and graphic content.

“Our Community Guidelines prohibit content denying, minimizing or trivializing well-documented violent events. We are now removing content about Russia’s invasion in Ukraine that violates this policy,”YouTube stated on Twitter.

While social media platforms, from Facebook to TikTok, continue to crack down on Russian media outlets and content, the country responded by blocking Instagram and Facebook this month. Russia’s internet censor agency Roskomnadzor said on Friday it plans to block access to Instagram after the company made exceptions a day earlier to allow content about violence against Russians.