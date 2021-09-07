Canelo Alvarez States Jake Paul Fight won’t happen Right Now However it isn’t out of the Question!

The YouTube star stated that his ultimate goal is to box at the level of Alvarez. But the Mexican fighter does not seem interested in the bout.

Canelo Alvarez isn’t ruling out a fight against Jake Paul, but he says it’s unlikely that it will happen anytime soon.

Paul, a YouTube sensation, has stated that his ultimate goal for boxing is to finally fight Alvarez in a world title fight. He previously stated that it would take several years.

Alvarez declined to answer questions about Paul’s calls outs by Los Angeles paparazzi recently.

Alvarez is expected to stop Paul’s career in boxing, but he has said that the bout will not be happening anytime soon.

Alvarez was asked Spanish-speaking questions about possible fights with Paul. He replied, “not right now.”

“He isn’t ready yet,” Alvarez continued. “He needs to keep improving, and good luck to him.”

Paul’s main criticism to date is his desire to have a large advantage over others when he fights.

AnEsonGib, YouTuber, reported that he had to eat to reach Paul’s weight class in order to fight professionally last year.

His next opponent is basketball star Nate Robinson, who has 5″9′ stature was one of his most famous traits during his NBA career.

He then took on notable steps up in Olympian and former MMA champion Ben Askren and ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley

Both men are known for fighting at MMA’s welterweight (170 lbs), which is 20 lbs lower than the maximum weight allowed for their Paul bouts.

Paul, however, has committed to bringing Alvarez down to 175 pounds to face him. Alvarez won the light-heavyweight title from Sergey Kovalev.

An appearance on Fox Sports earlier this summer Skip and Shannon are undisputedPaul stated that he was willing to make the huge cut in order to support an Alvarez bout.

“I would probably have to cut to 170 if we were doing it for an actual belt,”Paul explained.

“It would be a big, big cut but those are the sacrifices you’d have to make to be a champion.

“He would probably underestimate me and allow me to weigh what I like, because he believes he will take me out.

“But, we saw what happened after Floyd Mayweather let our brother” [Logan Paul]Have the weight advantage

“Logan gassed him out, Floyd wasn’t expecting that hard of a fight.

“While I don’t think I can beat Canelo at the moment, three years from now, with the team and dedication I have, I believe I could.”

And Paul feels he could put up a better fight than either of Alvarez’s most recent opponents Billy Joe Saunders and Avni Yildrim.

“If Billy Joe Saunders, who fights like a wild chicken, can go in there and get a payday and fight Canelo and last that many rounds, or Yildirim, the ‘Turkish Warrior’ can go in there and last three rounds, nine minutes, Yildirim didn’t throw a f***ing punch,” he continued.

“I’m a far better fighter than those boxers. I am bigger, faster, and more athletic than both of them.

“So if those guys can go in there and hang with Canelo, can Jake Paul in three years go 12 rounds with him and beat him? We’ll see.”