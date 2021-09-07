The Role Given to David Beckham’s in World XI vs England XI

Soccer Aid supporters are calling for David Beckham’s participation for England against a World XI at Etihad Stadium. But the Man Utd legend will take his place later in the evening.

David Beckham will not be playing at Soccer Aid 2021, but the former Manchester United star still plays a crucial role.

While many would have loved to see the England legend in a suit, he turned up on the pitch as a representative of his country against the World XI.

The now 46-year old last played for the Three Lions against Belarus in 2009.

Beckham will nevertheless be there to present the Soccer Aid trophy at Etihad.

England fell short of penalties last year, so they are seeking revenge. Becks is sure to help them celebrate.

A number of Beckham’s ex-club and country teammates will be taking part in the match while Sven-Goran Eriksson (who managed Beckham for most of his international career) is in the dugout.

Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, and Paul Scholes all got on their feet to support England’s cause.

They will be up against a World XI team that includes Clarence Seedorf, Usain Bolt and Patrice Evra.

Celebrities such as James Arthur, Olly Murs and James Bay all play for England.

Jamie Carragher is also playing in the defence heart, and Neville has made a joke about how he only wanted to play on the same side with Rooney, Scholes, and others.

He said: “I’ve always watched it but never thought I wanted to play in it.

“I finally got persuaded because it meant I could play in a team with Rooney and Scholes again and this hopefully means I’m on the winning team.”

Beckham, himself a UNICEF ambassador, has spoken about the incredible work performed by the charity and urged those watching to donate.

He said: “I’m delighted to be attending Soccer Aid for UNICEF in my role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. What a year it has been for football and I can’t wait to watch England take on the Soccer Aid World XI in what is set to be an incredible match.

“I have been a Goodwill Ambassador for over 16 years and have seen first-hand the incredible work that UNICEF does for children around the world.

“Soccer Aid for UNICEF has never been more important, with the Covid crisis making life for kids in the world’s poorest countries even harder.

“With the support of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, donations will go twice as far in supporting the health and nutrition of kids around the world.”