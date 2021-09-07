Nathan Griffith Jenelle Evans Ex Shocks Teen Mom With Racy Photos!

Jenelle, eat your heart! The former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith gives fans something to talk about with his latest TikTokPhoto sharing

Jenelle Evans’ followers find Nathan Griffiths completely naked photo share to be very revealing. Griffith is in good shape, by the way. Griffith shared a photo of his muscles on social media in celebration of ‘leg day.’

Nathan is seen in the gym with a barbell and a selfie naked, showing his dedication and hard work. However, while some photo viewers were left stunned by Nathan’s muscular build, others found a lot about the photo to pick apart. Griffith’s tan lines were a subject of conversation right away. According to Griffith, fans couldn’t help but make comments about the tiny, faint tan lines. The Sun.

MTV Feels Like Nathan Griffith Is Being Trapped

“I’m just imagining the child-sized swimsuit he must have been wearing in order to get those tan lines. He must have looked so silly. Like Johnny Bravo” One commenter agreed.

“Who does this?! A f**king weirdo does this. What a psycho bro no one cares about your legs abs your nasty naked body.”Another author wrote: “Now that’s just unnecessary, Nathan. Sick.”

Some TM2News followers feel Nathan Griffith needs attention. Griffith recently has been very open about sharing his feelings and thoughts on reality TV.

Jenelle’s ex and father-to-son Kaiser claims that Teen MomHis life has been ruined by reality television. He also stated that he believes reality TV is harmful to people and that PTSD has left him feeling helpless. Nathan claims that even though MTV‘s agenda is to reveal the struggles of these young mothers, that the network doesn’t matter how it affects fathers and family members.

“How they wanted to portray me as a person isn’t who I really am, and it made my life so difficult because of it.”

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffiths Repair Relationship

Griffith said that he also lost his friends and reputation because of the reality series. “I lived in Myrtle Beach for seven or eight years, and I was never in trouble once before I met Jenelle Evans,” He concluded.

Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith‘s journey has been a dramatic one over the years. Their relationship has seen multiple arrests, custody battles, and verbal bickering.

“I was dating Jenelle, and I was in the spotlight.”This would result in being pulled over constantly. Nathan stated that police confrontations were very triggering. Nathan also revealed that Nathan’s involvement with MTVHe has lost numerous lucrative financial opportunities.

“I lost two modeling contracts, one with Jockey and one with 2(X)IST. They both came back to me and said that due to the ‘potential negative publicity,’ we cannot move forward with your contract right now.”

Today, Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith’s relationship is in a good place. He says that Jenelle and he have reached an agreement on custody that they both consider fair. Nathan also recently states that he and Jenelle are on the same page co-parenting and that he is even becoming friends with Jenelle’s current husband, David Eason. Fans know that this could change at any moment.

In the end, some fans praise Griffith for his physique; they could not help but compare Nathan and David Eason’s build. “Wonder if Jenelle ever regrets ditching Nathan and ending up with David?”Do you think Nathan Griffith, his reality television days are gone?