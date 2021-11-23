Can you take paracetamol while pregnant?

PARACETAMOL is a common painkiller that’s used to manage aches and discomforts.

Is it safe to use while you are pregnant with it? Let’s see.

1 Women can safely take paracetamol during pregnancy Credit to Alamy

Can I take paracetamol while pregnant?

Pregnancy can bring about aches, pains, and increased anxiety about what we are putting into our bodies.

Paracetamol is the best painkiller for pregnant women or nursing mothers.

It has been used by many women who are pregnant or breastfeeding and it is safe for the baby as well.

In September 2021, a new article published in Nature Reviews Endocrinology urged caution around taking paracetamol during pregnancy.

The new consensus statement urges caution and not concern.

You can find out more about the effects of paracetamol on your baby and you during pregnancy. This leaflet is available on the Best Use of Medicines in Pregnancy website (BUMPS)..

What side effects can paracetamol cause?

If you take the correct dose, side effects are very rare with paracetamol.

If you have any concerns about side effects, or notice anything unusual with your medication, talk to your pharmacist.

How many paracetamol can a person take in a given day?

The usual dose for adults is one or two 500mg tablets up to 4 times in 24 hours.

It is important to allow at least four hours between doses, and not exceed 4000mg per day.

How and when should paracetamol be taken?

Paracetamol can be used to treat pain and aches, as well as to lower high temperatures.

One or two 500mg tablets of paracetamol are recommended.

Paracetamol should not be taken with paracetamol-containing medicines.

Do not expect to feel instantly better – it could take as long as an hour to get to work.

Do not increase your dose or take more if you are experiencing severe pain.

Overdosing can cause serious side effects.

Paracetamol can be taken with many prescription medications, including antibiotics.

