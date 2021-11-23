Tiffany of the ’80s is a star that has a shocking performance that fans cannot believe

Tiffany sang her hit at a Melbourne, Florida show. “I Think We’re Alone Now.”She at least tried. Or at least she tried. A videoCaptured by TMZTiffany struggled to hit multiple notes, and she slurred and screeched as she sang. At one point she broke and addressed everyone. “F*** you guys,”She said. She said this after indecipherably slurring another word into the microphone. “This is my hit! I’m gonna sing it right.” Sing it, she did. Sing it right It’s not.

Tiffany continued singing the song, though she sang it pitchy and off-key. It sounded more like an amateur singing from their bedroom than a professional on stage. Tiffany’s rep said to TMZ that Tiffany was a professional singer on stage. “lost her voice and got frustrated with her performance.”The outlet also added “It’s possible some concertgoers were heckling … but Tiffany just wasn’t having it.”One Twitter user Submitted, “A middle-aged white woman doing drunk karaoke with an acoustic band. Oh, f***! That’s actually Tiffany! She forgot to practice, warm-up, and keep her voice intact.”As an alternative Comment, “What does aging have to do with croaking your way through a song.”

Tiffany’s performance was reminiscent Mariah Carey’s infamous New Years Eve performance in 2016. She admitted her mistakes but continued on. This is what showbiz is about. You don’t have to be messy… but you can curse at your audience.