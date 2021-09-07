An instructor in the armed forces dies due failure of parachute.

An investigation was launched into Friday’s accident, which occurred at RAF Weston-on-the-Green (Oxfordshire).

It has been reported that a parachuting instructor from the RAF died in a jump following a failure of their parachute.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a Service Person has died at RAF Weston on the Green.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

“The incident is being investigated and it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

RAF Weston on the Green can be used by the RAF to train parachutists from the army and air force as well as the Royal Navy. The Oxford Mail reports that the RAF only manages part of the airfield.