Camila Cabello ‘Hysterical’ After Shawn Mendes Tried To Break Up With Her In Public, Insider Says?

Did Shawn Mendes tell Camila Cabello that he wants an open relationship? One tabloid claims the “Señorita” duo is headed for a split. Here’s what we know.

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Have ‘Emotional Lunch’?

This week’s edition of In Touch reports Shawn Mendes is ready to end his two-year relationship with Camila Cabello. One person noticed the couple in heated conversation at a NYC restaurant before the Met Gala. “Camila was hysterical, and Shawn seemed to be trying to comfort her,” An eyewitness dish. “It felt like he was breaking up with her.”

The magazine then notes that Mendes and Cabello have had a “rocky relationship.” According to the tabloid’s inside source, the couple “decided to take a break” last year during lockdown. “They were with each other 24/7, so something was bound to give. But it didn’t last long — they were back together in no time.” The insider suggests Mendes is asking Cabello for another “breather,” adding, “He loves Camila, but they’re both so young. Who can blame him if he wants to not be exclusive?”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Go On A Break?

Aside from a single unnamed “eyewitness” claiming Cabello was upset, there’s absolutely no evidence to suggest the couple is splitting up. Cabello and Mendes were at the Met Gala together so it’s unlikely they split up. Mendes even posted a photo from the event captioned “Met gala with mi reina,” the Spanish term for “my queen.” And more recently, they drove fans crazy by sharing a passionate kiss on stage at the Global Citizen Live Concert.

All evidence shows that Mendes is still with Cabello. It is possible that Mendes and Cabello had a very emotional public split. However, this would make for much more news. Unsurprisingly, however, the story has not been reported by any credible outlet. Obviously, this report was just a poor attempt to stir up drama in the couple’s relationship.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Breakups

This isn’t the first time In Touch has predicted a steady Hollywood couple was calling it quits. In Touch reported that Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi and their divorce was expected to cost them $500 million. The magazine then reported that Reese Witherspoon was splitting with her husband. The outlet also reported that John Legend was leaving Chrissy Teigen because of her bullying scandal. Evidently, the outlet does not have any information about celebrity relationships.