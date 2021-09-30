The Real Reason Sherri Shepherd Left The View

In 2014, comedian Sherri Shepherd announced she was leaving “The View” after seven seasons. According to The Wrap, Shepherd turned down ABC’s offer during contract negotiations. At the time, Shepherd told “View” viewers that the number “seven” played into her decision to leave. “Seven in the Bible is the number of God’s completion,” she said, per The Huffington Post. “And I’ve been here seven years and my time at ‘The View’ is complete.”

While some “View” co-hosts have left the show and later returned — Rosie O’Donnell and Joy Behar both had recurring stints on the panel — Shepherd has been adamant that her time as permanent host on the ABC chatfest is done. She gave Entertainment Tonight a “no” when asked if she would ever reconsider a return to “The View.” “The View was one of the best experiences of my life being close to Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg, my idol, and it was the best eight years, but it’s like going back to an old boyfriend and sleeping with them again,” she said. “You look up and go, ‘How did we get here?'”