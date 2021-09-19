Call of Duty Vanguard beta has serious Xbox bug – but there’s a workaround

CALL of Duty: Vanguard is having an open beta this weekend, but Xbox players have been warned about a pretty big bug.

Reports of graphical problems on Xbox Series X have been reported. These issues seem to mostly be occurring when players are suffering damage.

1 Call of Duty: Vanguard beta Credit: Activision

Issues range from flashing bright lights, distorted textures, and heavy static effects.

Initially Sledgehammer thought the problems were down to a specific refresh rate and resolution combo, saying:

“Xbox players: we have determined that most graphical errors are related to playing at 120 Hz on 4k. If you reduce to 60 Hz, you should experience a noticeable difference.”

However, players were still reporting the bugs and now the developer appears to have gotten to the bottom of the mystery.

In a later update, the studio said that it’s determined that the issue is tied to the refresh rate.

“We have confirmed that the Xbox graphical error is solely based on the 120hz setting regardless of resolution,” It stated.

This finding was consistent with the initial Twitter thread’s feedback.

You will have to sacrifice 120Hz for smooth gameplay if Vanguard beta is installed on Xbox.

There are still reports that it is not a complete fix.

“That’s not true at all,” One disgruntled player said that. “My brother and I are both on 4K OLED, and we have turned off the 120hz and are still having some issues. It is NOT a complete fix!”

A beta builds are pre-release builds and can have bugs.

It isn’t a demo that promises to deliver the ultimate, polished experience.

There’s still a month and half left before Call of Duty: Vanguard hits retailer shelves so keep reporting any bugs you find on the dedicated feedback page.

If you’re enjoying jumping into betas, the Battlefield 2042 beta dates have leaked for next month.

And it’s not just Battlefield that’s spilling juicy nuggets of info all over the place – the next Call of Duty game is reported to be a Modern Warfare sequel heading out way in 2022.

Prime gaming is offering Warzone and Black Ops Cold War gamers some great loot.

