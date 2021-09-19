Professional cleaner shares her £2 must-have product & how to use it to clean everything from the loo to the dishwasher

A PROFESSIONAL cleaner has revealed her one must-have product that can clean the WHOLE house and it costs under £3.

Queen of clean Lynsey Crombie, who was a professional cleaner for eight years, loves natural cleaning hacks but said you can’t go wrong with antibacterial washing up liquid.

2 Professional cleaner says you don’t need everything in your cleaning cabinet Credit: Michelle White

The author and TV cleaning expert said you can literally clean everything with a good antibacterial washing up liquid.

Lynsey, who shares her cleaning tips with her 249,000 Instagram followers, loved working with older clients as they taught her old fashioned cleaning methods such as cleaning with bicarb and white vinegar.

The cleaning expert said: “Antibacterial washing up liquid is my top must-have product, you can clean literally everything in your home with a good washing up liquid!

“My two absolute favourites are Fairy which you can buy in most supermarkets or Teepol Gold which is only available direct from their website. The price is around £1.50 to £2.

“Both of these are antibacterial so give me that added confidence when cleaning and a little goes a long way, so a bottle does last ages.”

Lynsey stated that washing up liquid can clean all surfaces, making it a versatile cleaner.

Lynsey shared her top cleaning tips, urging people to only buy what they actually need.

Lynsey said that it’s better to work against time and do very little cleaning in order to stay on top.

She added: “Antibacterial washing up liquid cleans everything, you can even clean your car with it!

“Diluted, it makes a good all-around all-purpose clean for all around the home and it is also great for carpet and clothing stains used neat and left to sit for a while.

“It is also not too harsh on your hands, so you don’t have to wear rubber gloves if you don’t want to.

“Also, safe to use around children and pets plus it won’t cause any damage.”

Lynsey, a cleaning specialist, said she uses many other products to clean her home.

White vinegar, according to Lynsey, a TV cleaning celebrity, is another great product.

White vinegar can also be used to remove hard watermarks, limescale, and mold patches from coffee makers and kettles.

Lynsey added: “I like Mr Sheen mist spray as well as this is a great polish for furniture and glass, and leaves a great shine, smells amazing and you don’t need much!

“Nana’s Secret is another good product. Natural cleaning clay polishes and cleans. It leaves behind a protective layer.

“It comes with a sponge that you keep in the product tub and smells of lemons! This is a great product to clean my sinks.

“Lifebuoy antibacterial wipes are also great; these are biodegradable and eco-friendly but are great for quick toilet cleans and are great to have in your handbag for when out and about, for wiping coffee tables and trollies.”

Elsewhere the cleaning expert referred to Bona Tile’s stone and laminate cleaner as one of her favourite products for the home.

She described it as a great floor cleaner that leaves floors streak-free, antibacterial, and you don’t need to use much.

It doesn’t leave a stench and makes tiles shine.

Lynsey, a cleaning expert, shared her top three cleaning tips in bathrooms and kitchens to keep your home clean.

She said: “In the bathroom, keep a squeegee in your shower so when you get out, you can quickly remove the water from your shower door and tiles, this will stop hard water and limescale build-up, saving you that tough clean.

“In the kitchen, if you use any lemons in your cooking don’t chuck them away.

A good antibacterial washing liquid is a must-have. It can clean almost everything in your home. Lynsey Crombie,

“Use the left-over lemon to clean, great for cleaning up chopping boards with salt and great for popping on the end of your tap to remove limescale.

“For the bedroom, always air the bed in the morning. Open the window, take off the sheets and let the bed air.

“A fresh-smelling bed will stop nasty odours and don’t store stuff under your bed as this collects dust.”

Cleaning expert, Mary Ann, also shared her top cleaning hacks that are cheap and easy to use without spending a lot of money.

Mixing a small amount of washing up liquid and 20ml white vinegar in a glass of water is her first tip.

This makes a powerful, inexpensive cleaning product.

Lynsey’s book Queen of Clean – The 15-Minute Clean: The quickest way to a sparkling home is available on Amazon .

LYNSEY’S QUICK AND CHEAP CLEANING HACKS Use denture tablets to clean the toilet instead of bleach. These can be used to clean water bottles and prevent them from getting stale. You can save time by keeping a small number of cleaning products in your bathroom. When cleaning, turn off any distractions and put your phone in aeroplane mode. This will make you more productive. Dust first before you vacuum. You can vacuum twice by letting the dust fall and then vacuuming. White shaving foam works well to remove carpet stains. If you do drop makeup, make sure to go to the bathroom cabinet instead of the cleaning cupboard.

2 Lynsey is an expert in cleaning Credit: Michael Wicks