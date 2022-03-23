California GOP candidate says she chose to run for office after Jesus appeared in the closet of her son.

Rachel Hamm, a California Republican GOP Secretary Of State candidate, stated that she entered politics after believing Jesus was in her room.

You can watch the clip below Friendly AtheistHamm answered a question on the internet about why she decided to try politics.

Hemant Metta, who is the blogger, said this in the video clip:

“I’ve been a prophetic dreamer, so I had spent a lot of 2019 and 20 having a lot of political dreams that I was in office. And because our youngest son Ezekiel is a seer, I went and got him, and I said, ‘Hey, can you look around and see what you’re seeing?,” Hamm began.

“And then he goes into the closet – which is where I had been when I was praying – and he said, ‘Whoa,’ and his eyes got like, big as saucers.”

Then, she said that her son had told her that she’d been a sexy girl. “really big guy”In the closet and his power “pushing”He was thrown to the ground.

“‘He’s full of light; I can’t even see his face.’ And then he said, ‘and he has a scroll in his hand,” Hamm recalled.

He answered her question about which angel he was seeing when she asked him. “Immanuel,”She said that she wasn’t an angel.

“It wasn’t an angel that was Jesus himself. And so that’s why I’m running for secretary of state.”

People posted comments on the video to share their puzzlement and to make jokes.

These are the details:

Hamm, an evangelical Christian, is married to 25 years and is the mother of four children.

Her campaign WebsiteShe describes herself as “a” “#1 best-selling author, life coach and host of ‘The Rachel Hamm Show’.”

This month, She announced her intention to runIn an interview with Steve Bannon on Steve Bannon’s podcast War Room: Pandemic, In which she stated that California is not a stronghold for Democrats.

Hamm said also that “it is very likely that Trump won in California,”The baseless claim that the former President had the 2020 election stolen from his hands is being promoted.

She also works elsewhere. Mike Lindell, MyPillow CEO, and General Michael Flynn (ex-Trump advisor) were among the endorsers.

