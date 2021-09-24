C.I.A. Recalls Station Chief to Vienna Over Handling of Havana Syndrome

The C.I.A. After agency leaders found that he had not taken adequate steps to address mysterious health episodes in Austria, in which diplomats and intelligence officers fell ill, the C.I.A. recalled its Vienna chief station officer. The identities of the agency station chiefs are classified.

As an increasing number of intelligence officers, military personnel and diplomats have been injured in new incidents, frustration is growing among victims’ groups and inside government. Biden’s administration has not been able to determine the cause of these unexplained health events, first reported in 2016 by diplomats and C.I.A. Officers serving in the American Embassy in Havana.

The ouster of the Vienna station chief came as Pamela Spratlen stepped down this week as head of the State Department’s task force studying the episodes, according to diplomats. Victims’ groups said Ms. Spratlen viewed the health incidents skeptically, moved slowly to improve health care and failed to meet regularly with injured individuals. The State Department declined to comment on Ms. SPratlen’s criticisms and did not make her available for comment.

According to former officials, Vienna is the latest location for injuries. Some American officials were injured at the embassy, while others were hurt in their homes. According to former officials, the incidents in Vienna have caused injuries to well over 25 people. The cluster of injuries in Vienna was earlier reported by The New Yorker; the recall of the station chief was earlier reported by The Washington Post.