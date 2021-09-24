Golf fan’s unwavering support for Team Europe at Ryder Cup

Coronavirus travel restrictions mean Team Europe has even fewer supporters in the crowd than they might otherwise have been able to count on to cheer them on at the Ryder Cup this weekend.

One Team Europe supporter told of his 28-day round trip to spend three days cheering on Padraig Harrington’s side in Wisconsin at the Ryder Cup this weekend

A small group of European supporters did make their way to Wisconsin to cheer on Padraig and Harrington.

Many of those cheering for the visitors this weekend are US-based but some spent time and money getting around restrictions to ensure they were able to get past border controls in time for the tournament.

One fan shared his story with Sky Sports about how his plans were altered by a sudden shift in the UK government’s travel list.

“So we got tickets a few years ago, planned on coming last year, got put back to this year,” He stated.

“Then, with travel restrictions getting into the States, we were like, what are we going to do? Are we going to call it off?

“No, we’ve got to make it happen.

“So we had to go to Mexico for two weeks to be allowed into the States.

“The UK placed Mexico on the red-list after booking flights and accommodations in Mexico. We can’t go home after the tournament, as we’ve already been to Mexico.

“So now we’ve got to go from here to Chicago, Chicago to Daytona Beach, spend a week in Florida, and then we’re allowed home after the event.”

For anyone to be able to make such a pilgrimage, they must be able to count on the support of an extremely patient spouse.

The fan admitted as much and gave a shout-out to his wife – perhaps in the hope, it would help him stay out of trouble when he gets home.

“I just want to say Jo, my wife, has been so understanding,” He admitted it.

“Because I’m away for 28 days for a three-day golf tournament.”

“You might be arriving home to divorce papers,” joked the interviewer, before the fan replied: “I hope not.”

“Please, please forgive me, babe,” he added.

Team USA won the Friday morning foursomes. Unfortunately, things didn’t go in his direction.

The Spanish pairing of Jon Rahm (Spain) and Sergio Garcia (Spain) was able to overcome an early setback in their first match and win comfortably over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Team Europe’s lead wasn’t long-lasting as Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa won against Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland. There were two more holes to play.

The Americans were the dominant team in the two remaining foursomes. Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Ian Poulter were the best of the bunch by winning five out of five after the anchor match.

The USA leads 3-1 going into Friday’s fourballs at Whistling Straits.