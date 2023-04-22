Burning Shores: Horizon Forbidden West review -- no burning desire to play

HOLLYWOOD’S sign is covered by the tendrils of a dormant machine, surrounded by pools of lava.

Burning Shores looks more stunning than Horizon ever did.

1 Burning Shores is a beautiful game with a stunning world. Credit: Guerilla Games

The city is submerged, and it’s possible to dive in and see the fish and the concrete and husks that make up buildings.

Burning Shores’ world design makes it worth playing, and the smashing robot gameplay is back in droves.

It still has all of the typical problems that come with the series.

Aloy is never quiet and the platforming still needs improvement.

Although sailing is a relatively new form of transportation, it does seem redundant when compared to the other modes.

Some of the boss battles can drag on beyond enjoyable, and it’s a shame when the ordinary enemies are so intricately designed.

The spectacular boss battle at the end of the game, only marred slightly by an awkward platforming segment in mid-fight, turns everything upside down.

This is also disappointing, as it shows that something was left out of the DLC.

Horizon Zero Dawn offers a wide variety of dialogue options and paths.

However, Burning Shores has just one choice and it’s crammed right at the end.

It is clear that you are being led to make a bad decision by the choice of whether or not you want to start dating.

Burning Shores doesn’t add a lot in terms of story and character development, but it might be worth a buy if you like Horizon’s gameplay.

The new environment is filled with more monsters and options for taking them down.

Kirk McKeand & Georgina Youn on behalf GLHF.