What time will the London Marathon be starting in 2023?

It’s a challenge that thousands take part in each year, with even more watching from the comfort of their sofas. If you’re thinking of tuning it in or keep forgetting what time you need to be there, we have what time the London Marathon 2023 starts and the route.

It’s the biggest running event in the country, with professionals, fun runners and money raisers taking part. Whether they’ll be running, walking or crawling, it’s something that captures the nation and more each year. Here’s all the information you need ahead of the London Marathon, including its impressive cash prize.

When does the London Marathon 2023 start?

If there aren’t any delays, the actual race starts at 9:30 BST. The London Marathon does not have a specific finish time. However, the medals will only be given out to runners who reach the finish line by 4:30 pm.

BBC coverage begins at 8:30 am an hour prior to the start of the race.

The London Marathon has different start times for different groups. The wheelchair competitors will begin the race, followed by the professional elites. After the elite professionals, it will be time for the mass. They’ll start closer to 10am.

In the last year, 40 000 people participated in this race. This year, 50,000 people are expected to take part in the race.

The London Marathon will be held in April for the first time after 2019. Due to the pandemic, this race has been run in October the last two years. We’re sure all the participants will be grateful for the slightly warmer temperatures and (hopefully) better conditions when taking on the 26.2 miles.

London Marathon routes

Greenwich, in South East London is the starting point. The runners will proceed on to Cutty Sark, before making their way to the Shard. After crossing Tower Bridge and marking halfway, runners will continue on the route.

Canary Wharf, Victoria Embankment, and Westminister will be the runners’ last stop. After seeing all the sights they will then stop at the London Eye. With the finish line within reaching distance, the runners will pass Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament and turn on to The Mall, Then, it’s a race to Buckingham Palace where that well-earned finish line is placed.

It truly is a great way to get in all of London’s major landmarks in one day, however, it is quite a commitment. If you were thinking of visiting the city tomorrow, we’d recommend postponing your trip as you may be interrupted by thousands of runners and all the road closures they bring.

The London Marathon is a great prize.

Many people who participate in the London Marathon are doing so both to show themselves that they can do it and to raise money for charities. The elite runners run as part a competition in which the winner receives a prize.

Yes, although the winnings for 2023 have yet to be announced, previous years have seen £30,000 awarded to the first-place female and male competitors.

The London Marathon Medal is given to all runners who complete the race in less than 7 hours. This medal can be worn proudly for life.