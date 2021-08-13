Burj: The Pride Of India Watch Online For Free | 2021 Ajay Devgan Movie

After a super hit performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgan is back again with a new blockbuster. But this time he has returned with a new look and role in his latest movie, “Burj: The Pride Of India.” So, if you are eager to get a binge-worthy dose of entertainment this Independence Day, check out the complete article to know how to watch “Burj: The Pride Of India” online for free.

“Burj: The Pride Of India” is one of the latest entries on Disney+Hotstar. It’s another mind-boggling period war drama movie coming from the bag of Abhishek Dudhaiya. It features the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. “Burj: The Pride Of India” follows the incredible mission of the daring IAF Squadron Leader, Vijay Karnik.

“Burj: The Pride Of India” stars some popular faces from the industry including Ajay Devgan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and more.

The movie is already streaming on Disney+Hotstar and it has garnered some excellent reviews. Coming under the banner of T-Series in collaboration with Ajay Devgan FFlims, “Burj: The Pride Of India ” carries incredible intensity and different sketches of characters. So, if you are excited to watch the movie online, here is how you can watch it for free.

Following the incredible success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgan is back to set new records at the box office. Check out all streaming details of “Burj: The Pride Of India” –

Film Name “Burj: The Pride Of India” Premiere Date August 13, 2021 Lead Cast Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi Language Hindi Genre Period Drama Where To Watch? Disney+Hotstar

How To Watch “Burj: The Pride Of India” Online For Free?

“Burj: The Pride Of India ” is officially out on Disney+Hotstar. The movie has got great ratings and now the subscription holders of Hotstar can stream it for free.

However, if you are a new user of the platform, you can also get a free trial membership with eligible sims. Follow these steps to avail the free trial offer –

Open the Disney+Hotstar application or visit the website.

Sign up with Jio or any other eligible sims.

Fill up all payment details.

Now, your 30 days free trial will begin. Make sure to cancel your membership within the trial period.

