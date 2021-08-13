HomeEntertainment

The Kingdom (El Reino) Watch Online Free | El Reino Season 2 Release Date | 2021 Netflix Argentina Political Drama Show

Chino Darin’s much-awaited web series “The Kingdom” was finally got released on 13th August 2021. This series was supposed to be released in October 2020 but got delayed due to COVID 19 Pandemic. Take a look below to know where to watch “The Kingdom” online and the release date of season 2.

SWebseries NameThe Kingdom
DirectorMarcelo Piñeyro, Miguel Kohan
Main CastChino Darín, Nancy Duplaa, Joaquín Furriel
GenreThriller
Release DateAugust 13, 2021
Where to watch online?Netflix.
The Kingdom Season 2 Release DateTBD

The Kingdom Plot, Cast & Crew:

The plot follows Emilio Vázquez Pena, a pastor who is contending for vice president in Argentina’s upcoming elections. The series takes an interesting turn when one of the preferred candidates gets assassinated. Pena then becomes the president of the nation and tries to figure out who the murderer is and his motives.

The Spanish Language Show features Diego Peretti , Joaquín Furriel , Mercedes Morán , Chino Darín , Peter Lanzani , Nancy Dupláa and Vera Spinetta in the leading roles. It also stars Nico García,
Victoria Almeida, Alfonso Tort, Sofia Gala in the supporting roles.

The script of the series was written by Claudia Pineiro, jointly directed by Marcelo Piñeyro and Claudia Piñeiro. Matías Mosteirín and Leticia Cristi produced the series under the production company K&S Films.

Where to Watch The Kingdom Online

The Kingdom is currently available on Netflix. Writer and Director Marcelo Piñeyro stated that Netflix had approached him along with Claudia Pieiro in January 2020 to write and direct the series.

The kingdom Season 2 Release Date

We don’t have any information regarding the second season of The Kingdom right at the moment. Netflix will announce the date and give details about season 2 after few days. According to our sources, the makers will start pre-production work for the upcoming season soon and may finish the shoot by the end of 2021.

So, if everything goes well enough for the production crew, we can expect season 2 of “The Kingdom” in Summer 2022. Stay tuned to Netflix and production company K&S Films for the official announcement.

Ved Sharma
