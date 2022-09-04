BTS Busan Concert Venue changed ahead of October’s EXPO 2030 event

BigHit Music has announced the change of venue for BTS‘ Busan concert in October that was previously supposed to take place in Busan Ilgwang Special Stage.

As the official ambassador of Busan World EXPO 2030, BTS will promote the city’s bid to host the prestigious event with an exceptional performance on October 15th, 2022, at 6 pm KST/5 am ET. With an in-person audience, International BTS fans can watch the concert for free worldwide via Weverse live stream and live play.

BTS changes Busan concert venue for October concert

According to the latest update of BigHit Music, BTS’ Busan concert will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium.

The label noted, “Our decision to change the location of the concert was made in an effort to ensure that the focus remains on the performance’s main purpose, which is to promote the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo.”

“Our top priority is to preserve the main purpose of the concert and for the audience to have a smooth, enjoyable, and accessible viewing experience.”

Even though the venue has changed, the official statement has confirmed that all other plans regarding the concert including live streaming worldwide and a special live play of the concert will happen as was originally thought.

BTS ARMY who will not be able to get an in-person ticket can watch the concert and experience the magic through live play at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot.

BTS Busan Concert tickets

As the upcoming BTS concert will promote Busan’s bid for EXPO 2030, BTS’ label BigHit Music has announced that the concert will be free but a registration fee will be required and tickets can be booked via Interpark here.

Plus, HYBE will be also arranging a number of special packages including hotel bookings where fans can enjoy a BTS-themed week at the time of the concert painting the town in purple.

Special hotel packages will be available in PARADISE HOTEL BUSAN, Grand Josun Busan, Park Hyatt Busan, LOTTE HOTEL BUSAN, and Fairfield by Marriott Busan Songdo Beach.

How to watch the October concert globally

Global fans can also watch the concert via online live streaming that will be available on multiple platforms including Weverse, ZEPETO, and NAVER NOW.

To watch it through Weverse, fans need to check out the new live feature of Weverse here.

