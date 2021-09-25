Bryson DeChambeau’s 6000 calorie diet that fuelled incredible body transformation

Bryson DeChambeau's 6000 calorie diet that fuelled incredible body transformation
By Brandon Pitt
Few sportsmen have endured a dramatic body transformation in such a short space of time quite like that of Bryson DeChambeau.

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau wanted to dramatically improve his game. He decided to bulk up in order to have the strength to go further on the course.

DeChambeau spent hours at the gym and ate 6,000 calories per day to achieve this goal.

And it’s been a success for DeChambeau, with the Californian now comfortably consistently hitting longer drives than any player on the PGA Tour.



Bryson DeChambeau put on 45 pounds during lockdown
The 2020 US Open winner is now consuming much fewer calories than before, but he is still eating in the region of 3,500 calories every day.

So without further ado, here is a look at the diet responsible for DeChambeau’s change of appearance:

Breakfast: Four eggs, five pieces of bacon, toast, two protein shakes

Snack: GoMacro protein bar

Lunch : Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, protein shake

Mid-round snacks : At least two protein shakes out on the golf course

Post-round snack : Another protein shake

Dinner : Steak, potatoes

Evening snack: Two protein shakes



DeChambeau's diet consisted of 6,000 calories a day
When asked to explain his diet previously, DeChambeau told Golf.com : “Well, I’ll start off by saying I don’t necessarily eat anything or everything I want.

“There is this overlying principle of a two-to-one carb-to-protein ratio, so that is first and foremost. This principle is something I strive to keep in mind throughout my day, with all the food and drinks I consume.”

Aside from his dramatic bulking, the American is well known in the sporting world for his petty feud with fellow PGA Tour golfer Brooks Koepka.



DeChambeau's Team USA are preparing to face Team Europe for the Ryder Cup
“We’re all humans at the end of the day and I think there’s obviously a level of control that any human will ever have,” DeChambeau said when asked about the feud. “You can have a lot of armour and you can protect yourself with people around you and all that.

“Sure, there are times where it’s not comfortable but there’s also times where it fuels me. I think this week is going to be an amazing example of it and it’s going to be fun to be able to have the crowd behind us and pump them up and show them what I can hopefully do and what we can do as a team, more importantly.

“I’m not going to make this about me again. This is about a team event. I’ve got a brass chest. I’ve taken a lot of heat. But I’m OK with it and I understand I’m in the place where I’m at, and it’s going to be that way moving forward.”

DeChambeau said that he had called a truce with Koepka after they previously didn’t see eye-to-eye. The pair will team up for Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau will hope to guide his team to victory against Team Europe on Friday at Whistling Strits, Wisconsin.

