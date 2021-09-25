Jesy Nelson shows off stunning hair transformation ahead of music comeback

Jesy Nelson has showed off her stunning new hair transformation on social media, ahead of her pop comeback later this year.

The former Little Mix singer, 30, showed off her gorgeous brunette locks on Instagram, with the caption “she’s feeling the new barn”.

She looked amazing in her new look with beautiful mermaid waves, waist-length hair and a white bralette.

In the past, she had been seen with platinum blonde hair.

Nelson also showcased a new look in a magazine cover, just before the release of Boyz, her first solo single.







The cover showed the singer with two contrasting fire and ice looks, for a cover story in Noctis Magazine.

Talking to the magazine about her new album, she said, “I want my songs to genuinely come from me as fans can tell when a song has and when it hasn’t.

“That’s what a true artist is, when you really are authentic to yourself and tell your own stories.







“To be able to tell my truth and stories that people have never heard before is really nice and quite refreshing. It’s like therapy for me.”

Nelson had been due to perform her new solo single at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier in the month.

The performance was canceled by Nicky Minaj, the singer Nelson was scheduled to perform with.







The singer first rose to fame with the band Little Mix, after winning the X Factor, and together, they went on to sell over 50 million records.

They are best known for their hits including Black Magic and Woman like me.

Nelson, who was suffering from mental illness, left the band in 2020.

After the success of Jesy Nelson: Odd One out, her critically-acclaimed documentary, Nelson was awarded the National Television Awards award for Factual Entertainment in 2019.