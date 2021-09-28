Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, to Perform at ‘Stand Up for Heroes’

Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Nikki Glaser and more are set to perform at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit event, which supports the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s efforts to help wounded service members, veterans and their families. The 15th Annual Celebration will take place at 8 p.m. November 8 at Alice Tully Hall in the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Also appearing on the bill includes comic and musical performances by Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings, more. The event — which features Springsteen entertaining with select songs and choice dirty jokes — will also highlight inspiring moments, memorable surprises, and stories of resilience while recognizing the men and women who have served in our nation’s military.

Springsteen has appeared at 13 Stand Up for Heroes events, only missing in 2017 due his busy “Springsteen on Broadway” schedule. At a previous show, Springsteen auctioned off a motorcycle and dinner featuring his “mom’s lasagna.”

Stand Up for Heroes was started by ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff in 2006, after he suffered severe head injuries from an explosion while he was covering the war in Iraq. After launching at New York’s intimate Town Hall, it moved to the larger Beacon Theater to the 5,600-seat Theater at Madison Square Garden, although the event was virtual in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our military community sacrifices so much for their fellow citizens. They have earned our enduring respect, and more importantly, our support. For 15 years, that has been the inspiration behind Stand Up for Heroes – an evening to honor, celebrate, and take action in support of our veterans and their families.” Woodruff, co-founder of The Bob Woodruff Foundation, said Woodruff. “The performances will be incredible, but my favorite part of the show is sharing the stories of our heroes.”

“We are very proud to continue our partnership with the Bob Woodruff Foundation and Stand Up for Heroes and are thrilled to be back together with a live, in-person audience after having to go virtual last year due to the pandemic,” Caroline Hirsch, co-founder and owner of Carolines On Broadway and the New York Comedy Festival, stated. “We’re honored to continue celebrating our heroes with this very special night of live comedy and music that serves as a reminder that now more than ever, we must keep these brave men and women who defend our freedoms top of mind.”

Tickets for Stand Up for Heroes go on sale today (Sept. 28) through bobwoodrufffoundation.org and the Lincoln Center box office. All attendees must have their vaccinations up-to-date and be wearing masks that conform to the venue and state guidelines. You must show proof of vaccination on-site.