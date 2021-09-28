Meet NCIS Hawaii’s New Character!

Episode 2 of NCIS: Hawaii featured a guest cast as part of their latest case revolving around WWII explosives, where they welcomed Boom Boom, a bomb expert. Where have we seen him? The NCIS franchise has expanded to their team in Hawaii, with Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the show’s first-ever female lead agent.

The agents have a new location and new team. They will tackle cases that require experts. In episode 2, Boom, Tennant, and her trusted squad bring in Norman Gates, a.k.a Boom Boom.

Sharif Atkins plays Boom Boom, an expert bomber who is recruited to decipher decades-old explosives from an armored truck that was used by international thieves in their heist. Although he is 46 years old, the actor hailed from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He grew up in Chicago. Since he graduated from Northwestern Western University with a theatre degree and attended the Los Angeles Performing Arts Conservatory, it seems that showbusiness has been his lifelong goal.

If he looks familiar, then you probably saw him in his most notable role as Dr. Michael Gallant in the eight seasons of NBC’s medical series, ER, or as FBI Agent Clinton Jones in the TV show White Collar.

NCIS: Hawaii marks Atkins’ second visit to the island, with the first being his short-lived role in NBC’s police drama, Hawaii, in 2004, as Detective John Declan. Even though there have only been two episodes of NCIS: Hawaii, the latest second episode is clearly a favorite because everyone loves to watch good TNT explosions, or in this case, many, which Boom Boom calls “good old-fashioned American kick ass.”

Norman has become a well-loved character, with many Twitter users pleading for his cast upgrade – right now, he is only part of the guest cast. One Twitter user said, “Time to talk to boom-boom…..I like boom-boom lol”, while another begged, “Can we please keep Boom Boom?” Because he’s well-versed with explosives of course.