Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Show, Citing COVID-19 Cases

Broadway’s “Aladdin” has canceled Wednesday night’s performance because of COVID-19 breakthrough cases one day after the Disney show’s return from an 18-month shutdown.

“Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled,” the production said in a statement, adding that the status of future shows would be revealed Thursday.

With Broadway staff, casts and crews required to be fully vaccinated, “Aladdin” blamed its COVID outbreak on “breakthrough cases” that were discovered through “rigorous testing protocols.”

Broadway audiences are also required to show vaccination proof and wear masks throughout shows.

“Aladdin” becomes the first suspended Broadway production since the shutdown of March 12, 2020, which halted business for most of the entertainment world.