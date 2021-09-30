Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Show, Citing COVID-19 Cases

Broadway's 'Aladdin' Cancels Show, Citing COVID-19 Cases
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Broadway’s “Aladdin” has canceled Wednesday night’s performance because of COVID-19 breakthrough cases one day after the Disney show’s return from an 18-month shutdown.

“Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, September 29th, is canceled,” the production said in a statement, adding that the status of future shows would be revealed Thursday.

With Broadway staff, casts and crews required to be fully vaccinated, “Aladdin” blamed its COVID outbreak on “breakthrough cases” that were discovered through “rigorous testing protocols.”

Broadway audiences are also required to show vaccination proof and wear masks throughout shows.

“Aladdin” becomes the first suspended Broadway production since the shutdown of March 12, 2020, which halted business for most of the entertainment world.

Latest News

Previous articleBritney Spears Speaks Out After Father Jamie Is Removed As Conservator
Next articleI’m a massage therapist and this is the subtle sign we use to say you’re dirty and need to shower

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact