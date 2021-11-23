Broadway Box Office is Steady ‘Company’Joins the Roster

Broadway box office remained steady last week. It fell by negligible 2 points to $25,074,048, down 1% from the prior week. There was also a slight drop in attendance at 212,819 for a small 1%.

Though there was one additional production on stage compared to the previous week – the revival of Company joined the roster – Harry Potter and the Cursed ChildThe Nov. 19 show was cancelled after a principal actor became ill. Producers stated that the absence was not Covid-related and that the show was still in previews. They also determined that no understudy was available to take the role.

Average ticket price for the week ending Nov. 21 was $118, fairly even with the previous week’s $119.

The total season-to date box office for all Broadway shows since Aug. 4 is $198 618 07070 with attendance of 1,602,239 at 84%. The average ticket price for the season was $124.

Shows on Broadway in the week ending Nov. 21 included: Ain’t Too Proud; Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Caroline, or Change; Chicago; Chicken & Biscuits; Clyde’s; Come From Away; Company; Dana H.; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Diana, The Musical; Flying Over Sunset; Freestyle Love Supreme; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Is This a Room; Jagged Little Pill; The Lehman Trilogy; The Lion King; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Mrs. Doubtfire ; The Phantom of the Opera ; Thoughts of a Coated Man; Tina; To Kill a Mockingbird ; Trouble In Mind ; Six; Waitress And Wicked.

This is the most recent season. Dana H. – Is This A Room And Chicken & BiscuitsThe three productions have been announced as early closings. They will continue to play until November.

All figures courtesy the Broadway League trade group. The League is releasing only combined weekly box office figures this season – in contrast to its traditional practice of providing show-by-show figures.