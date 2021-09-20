Brits to bask in four days of glorious 21C sun this week after being hit with torrential rain and lightning

BRITS are set to bask in four days of glorious sunshine this week after being hit with torrential rain and lighting.

London will experience temperatures reaching 21C as the week ends. Meanwhile, south-coast residents can expect temperatures of 19C.

But not all areas are as lucky, as some already rain-soaked Brits brace for the first two storms of Autumn.

Parts of Scotland will be ravaged by 50mph winds starting today, just before storms form.

The UK will experience strong winds, rain and scattered showers starting Thursday. The North-West coast is the most affected.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the Mirror: “It looks more autumnal after a settled start to the week.

“Forecast models show potentially very blustery and wet conditions on Thursday, in particular for the North and East, with another wet and windy episode at the weekend.”

After the early fog patches have cleared by mid-morning, sunny spells are possible for most today.

Later in the day, scattered showers could be seen across Southeast England. Then tomorrow is predicted to bring sunny and warm weather.

Tuesday’s highs will be 20C on the east coast and south coasts, with temperatures remaining as hot in these regions throughout the week.

It comes after floods and power cuts were expected on Sunday as two inches of rain fell in a “short time.”

A yellow weather warning was in place for Sunday, with flooding expected, as well as cancellations and delays to public transport.

Others were also warned about power outages and the loss of services.

