Brits piled on an extra 5lb gorging on fried food, puddings and booze to ease stress in lockdown

BLOATED Brits piled on an extra 5lb gorging on fried food, puddings and booze in lockdown, research shows.

They ordered 11 percent more unhealthy food than they ate, while vegetables fell by a fifth.

A study of supermarket and takeaway ordering concluded people turned to comfort food to alleviate stress in the pandemic.

Experts now worry that this may have an impact on the future health of all people.

Prof Sumit Agarwal, from Singapore University, said: “We looked at real food orders and this reflected changes in habits.

“Unhealthy eating behaviour formed during the pandemic could result in undesirable long-term health consequences, such as coronary heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease.”

He studied 42,495 food orders from 11,372 customers in Singapore and 462 takeaways, but expects similar results worldwide.

According to an NHS study, people who are part of a weight loss program are now 5lb more overweight than they were before Covid.

Researchers noted that there was a lot of information missing about the growing size of our waistlines due to people not being able to visit their doctor in person.

The NHS fears the true scale of Britain’s belt-busting obesity epidemic is unknown.

An estimated 8 percent increase in the risk of developing type-2 diabetes with every 2lb weight gain.

Diabetes UK estimates that 39,000 more people will suffer from a heart attack or stroke by 2035 due to obesity.