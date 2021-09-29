Brandi Glanville And Kim Richards’ Feud Explained

By Tom O'Brien
During an episode of “Bravo’s Chat Room,” Brandi Glanville alleged that things got physical during a heated disagreement between her and Kim Richards. The waterworks are afoot. No, really…

Brandi says that Brandi believes the story is that Brandi and her friends were in a hot-tub when things turned sour. “Kim and I, [we were] best friends and we will be again,” she said (via People). “We just had, like, a hot tub fight and I don’t know what happened — I know what happened — but we’re not talking at the moment,” Brandi divulged before adding, “the hot tub fight, literally, I was like, ‘Where are the cameras?’ She was drowning me.” Brandi was adamant, however, that the jacuzzi brawl wasn’t too serious. “We were having fun,” She maintained.

This seems to be a common pattern for the dueling divas. During a November 2020 episode of Brandi’s podcast aptly titled “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” the podcast host told her listeners that Kim was still not talking to her due to a rumor that they and former Beverly Hills Housewife Carlton Gebbia engaged in a threesome. “She said that she was upset about this threesome rumor. And I said, ‘Are you joking?'” Brandi dished (via People).

The two could settle their differences next time in a foam pit complete with all safety equipment and without the risk of drowning.

