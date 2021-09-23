Britney Spears told lawyers her dad threatened to take kids away, shock tapes will reveal in Netflix documentary

Britney Spears told lawyers her dad threatened to take kids away, shock tapes will reveal in Netflix documentary
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

BRITNEY Spears told her lawyer her father threatened to take away her kids — in bombshell recordings to be aired for the first time.

Next week, Netflix will broadcast the heartbreaking calls and messages of the singer worried about her father’s legal hold over her.

A bombshell Netflix documentary about Britney Spears will lift the lid on her 'abusive conservatorship' and custody fears

4

A bombshell Netflix documentary about Britney Spears will lift the lid on her ‘abusive conservatorship’ and custody fearsCredit: Getty
In one voicemail from 2009, Britney leaves a message for her lawyer about her sons, Sean Preston, then aged three, and two-year-old Jayden James, saying her father has threatened several times to take her children away.

4

In one voicemail from 2009, Britney leaves a message for her lawyer about her sons, Sean Preston, then aged three, and two-year-old Jayden James, saying her father has threatened several times to take her children away.Credit: BackGrid

Britney Vs Spears includes new details of the fallout from the 2008 court order imposed on the US pop star.

Britney left a voicemail for her lawyer in 2009 about her sons Jayden James (two years) and Sean Preston (3 years).

She says: “I called you earlier. I’m calling again because I just wanted to make sure that, during the process of eliminating the conservatorship, that my father has threatened me several times, that, you know, he’ll take my children away.”

She adds: “I just want to be guaranteed that everything will be fine with the process and that you guys are taking care of everything, that things will stay the same as far as my custodial time. That’s it, bye.”

At the time, Britney and her dancer ex-husband Kevin Federline had joint custody.

However in 2019 Britney’s share was cut to 30 per cent. His lawyer said it re­flected “what Kevin believes is in the children’s best interest”.

Britney’s dad was granted the controversial conservatorship after the public breakdown which saw her shave her head.

However, Britney’s father was granted the controversial conservatorship after she fell prey to increasing pressure. He filed a petition this month to end the 13 year-old order.

However the singer’s lawyers have accused him of trying to “extort” money from his daughter.

The next court date is scheduled for next Wednesday — the day after the new documentary airs.

This week Britney posted on Instagram: “There is nothing stronger than the bond between a mother and her son.”

She added of her boys, now 16 and 15: “I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life.”

Last night her lawyer filed court papers in LA arguing the agreement be terminated without a medical evaluation.

A judge will decide in due time.

Britney has been unable to make decisions on her private life without her dad’s approval.

She previously called it “abuse”.

Britney’s dad was granted the controversial conservatorship after the public breakdown which saw her shave her head

4

Britney’s dad was granted the controversial conservatorship after the public breakdown which saw her shave her headCredit: Refer to Caption
Britney has been unable to make decisions on her private life without her dad’s approval (pictured with her fiancé Sam Ashgari)

4

Britney has been unable to make decisions on her private life without her dad’s approval (pictured with her fiancé Sam Ashgari)Credit: The Mega Agency
Britney Spears feared her family ‘would take EVERYTHING’ with conservatorship, new Netflix documentary claims

Latest News

Previous articleBrian Laundrie may be ‘on the run in the woods on the Appalachian Trail’ after posting route map online, sleuths claim
Next article‘Haunted’ dolls ruined our lives

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder