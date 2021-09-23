Brian Laundrie may be ‘on the run in the woods on the Appalachian Trail’ after posting route map online, sleuths claim

AS the manhunt for Brian Laundrie wound down in a 24,000 acre Florida swampland – some suspect the “person of interest” in the homicide death of his 22-year-old fiance Gabby Petito is lying low elsewhere.

“Brian Laundrie photo from Pinterest @blaundrie1197 page, elite hiker, outdoorsman, on the run in the woods, may be headed for the Appalachian Trail,” a tweet posted by Bill Warner, who claims to be a private investigator.

4 A private investigator suspects Brian Laundrie, 23, may be headed for the Appalachian Trail

4 On Tuesday, Teton County Coroner D. Brent Blue said initial findings were that Petito died as a result of homicide but the cause is still pending final autopsy results Credit: gabspetito/Instagram

4 The Feds are searching the 24,000 swamp reserve in Florida in hopes of turning up Laundrie who has been designated a “person of interest” in Petito’s homicide Credit: bizarre_design_/Instagram

He provided an aerial map that Central Recorder can’t independently confirmed – showing red circles of Black Water River State Forest in Milton Florida, the Baker Block Mueum in Bake, Florida and Conecuh National Forest in Andalusia, Alabama.

“Brian Laundrie going all out “Eric Rudolph style” who eluded the FBI for 5 years while hiding in the woods.”

In 1998, Rudolph was a suspect in three bombing attacks in Atlanta.

He managed to dodge capture by reportedly hiding out along the Appalachian Trail until May 31, 2003, when he was spotted digging through a North Carolina grocery store’s dumpster for provisions.

The FBI special agents and local law enforcement officers have been scouring Florida’s Carlton Reserve in hopes of finding Petito’s 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Police have been focusing their manpower to find Laundrie in the Carlton reserve after initially calling off the search there on Monday, claiming they had “exhausted all leads.”

There has been a relentless pursuit of Laundrie, with authorities sending in underwater recovery teams

“They are motivated and they are hungry to find Brian Laundrie,” a dive team member said on Wednesday as Laundrie remains outstanding.

But private eye Warner isn’t sold on Laundrie being able to duck the law for over a week at the reserver.

He found it hard to imagine that Laundrie is “still be alive with snakes and alligators and water covering all the trails from recent storms.”

PERSON OF INTEREST IN HOMICIDE

Laundrie remains a “person of interest’ in Petito’s homicide case.

The young man hasn’t been heard from or seen since last Tuesday, according to his family, who claims he left home to go hiking in Carlton Reserve, near Venice, Florida but never returned.

The young woman’s last text from her phone was released by the FBI and uses the word “Stan” which internet sleuths claim is a codeword for “danger”.

In the August 27 text to her parents, the vlogger wrote: “Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.”

The Teton County Coroner D. Brent Blue said initial findings were that Petito died as a result of homicide but the cause is still pending final autopsy results.

Laundrie’s family lawyer commented “May Gabby rest in peace” when asked for a statement on the body identification.

Gabby Petito timeline Gabby Petito, 22, was last seen on August 24, leaving a hotel in Utah. Here is a timeline of Gabby Petito’s disappearance: June 2021 – Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US.

– Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie set off on a cross-country trip across the US. July 4 – Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas.

– Gabby posts photos of herself barefoot in Gove County, Kansas. July 8 – Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado.

– Gabby posts photos of herself at the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado. July 18 – Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park.

– Gabby and Brian post photos of themselves at Utah’s Zion National Park. August 12 – Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries.

– Body camera footage was released in September showing an encounter Brian and Gabby had with police in Utah. According to police, there were no injuries. August 19 – Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views.

– Gabby and Brian post a video on their YouTube channel chronicling their trip. This video has more than 200,000 views. August 24 – Gabby is last spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

– Gabby is last spotted leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. September 1 – Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby.

– Brian returns home to Florida without Gabby. September 11 – Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police.

– Gabby’s parents report her missing to Suffolk County police. September 15 – Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged with any crime.

– Florida’s North Port police announce Brian is a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged with any crime. September 16 – Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby.

– Utah police release body camera footage of the police encounter with Brian and Gabby. September 17 – Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days.

– Brian’s parents say they have not seen their son in a couple of days. September 18 – Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police say they haven’t found anything.

– Police announce they were searching Carlton Reserve in Florida for Brian. Police say they haven’t found anything. September 19 – Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed.

– Authorities in Wyoming say they found a body in Grand Teton National Park. Although the FBI believes that the body is Gabby’s, a full forensic identification must be done before it can be confirmed. September 20 – Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.”

– Police execute a search warrant on Laundrie’s home, seizing his silver Mustang and a hard drive that may contain “evidence relevant to proving that a felony has been committed.” September 21 – Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also retraced by police, this time at the Venice end of Carlton Reserve.

Officials announce they will be conducting an autopsy on the remains found in Wyoming to confirm whether or not they belong to Gabby. Laundrie was also retraced by police, this time at the Venice end of Carlton Reserve. September 21 – The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of death is still unknown.

– The FBI announced the body found in Wyoming was identified as Gabby’s. The cause of death is still unknown. September 21 – The Teton County Coroner’s office said Gabby’s official cause of death was still pending but the initial manner of death is homicide.

FLED US

Fled US?

“Brian Laundrie most likely fled the country with his parents help weeks ago,” wrote @BmC54481 <<https://twitter.com/HollyMatheson/status/1440698006215430151>>

A response from @HollyMatheson poked holes in that theory.

“This assumes that he has a passport,” She wrote.

“If flying, there would be traceable records.

“He hasn’t left the country. Highly doubtful.”

ON A BOAT?

Some of the sleuths suspect that Laundrie is not on land anymore, but on a boat. A post was posted on Instagram on Monday.

Central Recorder was not able to confirm that Laundrie posted on his Instagram account.

A short video clip shows the closeup from what appears to be water. It was taken from a green vessel that has an image of a empty gallon of water bottles.

EVIDENCE CROPPING UP

A variety of theories have provided some guesswork that puts Brian Laundrie updating his Spotify playlist unfollowing Instagram accounts while on the run.

One theory has been that Petito was pregnant.

A video posted by travel bloggers Jenn and Kyle Bethune, shared an image that has all the trappings of a “sonogram.”

Sleuths also speculated that Petito maintained a Pinterest board titled: “Oh Baby.”

In a TikTok video by a fellow camper captured footage that appeared to be Gabby Petito’s white Ford Transit van on Aug.26 and 27 – days after the young woman had told her family that she andLaundrie had reached Grand Teton National Park.

VAN LIFE TRIP ENDS IN DEATH

Laundrie and Patito had logged about two months into a four-month roadtrip adventure when Laundrie returned alone to his parent’s Florida home with Petito’s van on Sept. 1.

“Two people went on a trip, one person returned, and that person isn’t cooperating,” Todd Garrison, North Port Chief of Police, said that Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Seven days later, even as a throng of press and protesters camped outside the parents’ front lawn, Brain Laundrie disappeared and was reported missing by his family.

According to reports, he told his family that he planned to hike in the Mabry-Carlton Reserve.

Laundrie’s parents said that they drove his silver Ford Mustang home from a Florida wildlife reserve after he “failed to return from a hike” – days before they reported him missing.

On Monday, cops entered Laundrie’s home and ushered his parents into a police van after declaring the area a “crime scene.”

The FBI announced a “search warrant” twice before they removed Chris and Roberta Laundrie from the home. They placed the parents in a van and left them on their lawn.

Laundrie’s silver Mustang, which was owned by his parents, was also towable by police.

Laundrie may have been driving the Mustang on Tuesday while he was going for a hike at the Sarasota nature reserve. His family last saw him on Tuesday.

4 Laundrie and Patito had logged about two months into a four-month roadtrip adventure when Laundrie returned alone to his parent’s Florida home with Petito’s van on Sept. 1 Credit: bizarre_design_/Instagram

