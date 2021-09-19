Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari’s ex responds to couple’s shocking engagement & explains why he’s ‘hit the jackpot’

THE ex of Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, says he’s “hit the jackpot” by marrying the famous singer.

Britney, 39, and Sam, 27, both announced their engagement in separate Instagram posts earlier this month after almost five years of dating.

5 Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged earlier this month Credit: EPA

5 Sam’s ex Mayra Veronica spoke out about the couple’s engagement Credit: Getty

Performer Mayra Veronica dated Sam right before he met Britney and explained her thoughts on her ex’s relationship.

She told TMZ: “He finally hit the jackpot!

“She hit the jackpot too, though. He’s extremely supportive, he’s a really, really supportive guy, and after all the s**t she’s been through, that’s what she needs.

“I feel very happy for them.”

Mayra explained Sam was a “really sweet guy” who was supportive of her while they were together.

“I think she’s with the right guy,” Mayra agreed and said that she hopes their relationship will endure the test.

“Hollywood, it’s so hard to tell, but he’s such a charming, sweet guy that I really hope so for her sake. She’s been through enough.”

Mayra also had some thoughts on the engagement ring: “It’s good! It’s whatever that goes with their style.”

Sam and Mayra dated in 2015, the year before he met Britney when he played her love interest on the Slumber Party music video.

HAPPY COUPLE

Britney and Sam announced their engagement in separate Instagram posts.

Brandon Cohen, Sam’s manager shared the engagement news with an additional statement.

Brandon mentioned he was “proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement,” according to People.

“The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” He continued.

Brandon concluded that Sam “couldn’t be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”

Britney’s ring was designed by Forever Diamond of New York jeweler Roman Malayev.

BRITNEY’S HOPE

Britney expressed her desire to get married as she gave emotional testimony during a hearing for her conservatorship battle in June.

She pleaded with a judge to end the arrangement and said it was “doing me way more harm than good.”

She told the court she wants to marry her boyfriend and have a baby, but that the conservatorship would not allow it.

The singer claimed that she used birth control to keep her from becoming pregnant, and that she couldn’t have her IUD removed.

She told the court: “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his car.”

MAJOR WIN

Britney recently won a major victory in her conservatorship battle so she could get married after years of being banned from doing so.

Jamie, her father filed an official end to his 13-year tenure as her conservator. He had been in control of her estate and personal affairs for about 13 years.

Jamie asked the judge for a termination of the conservatorship.

Britney previously said that she did not want to undergo a mental evaluation while testifying in court back in June.

According to sources, Jamie decided to end the conservatorship because of public pressure and Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart’s pressure.

Insiders claim that the Toxic singer still holds a negative view of her father, despite filing.

Britney is still angry at him for his part in the conservatorship.

Britney will be appearing in court on September 29th, where she plans to bring up the topic of termination.

According to reports, the next hearing will focus on Jamie’s involvement with the conservatorship.

JAMIE’S FILING

Jamie, 69, recently filed a petition to end the singer’s conservatorship to Los Angeles Superior Court on.

The paperwork stated that Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.”

Additionally, the filing claimed Britney’s circumstances have changed “to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

Judge Brenda Penny, who oversaw the case, will need to approve the move.

5 Sam and Britney announced their engagement on Instagram Credit: Instagram/Britney Spears

5 Mayra think they both ‘hit the jackpot’ by finding each other Credit: Getty

5 It comes after Britney’s dad, Jamie, stepped away from her controversial conservatorship Credit: AP

Britney Spears’ brother REFUSES to say a word on singer’s engagement to Sam Asghari amid child support fight with ex-wife