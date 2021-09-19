Winning Lotto numbers revealed with £15m jackpot up for grabs

Winning Lotto numbers revealed with £15m jackpot up for grabs
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

THE UNLUCKIEST LOTTERY WINNERS OF ALL TIME WHO MISSED OUT ON MILLIONS BECAUSE OF LOST TICKETS AND PAYMENT PROBLEMS

That was the case for one young couple this week who missed out on the £182million Euromillions jackpot  when they realised their winning ticket payment hadn’t gone through.

Rachel Kennedy, 19, and Liam McCrohan, 21, from Hertfordshire were “absolutely heartbroken” when they realised their usual numbers had come up, but they had won nothing.

The couple, both students, had played the winning numbers of 6, 12, 22, 29, 33, 6 and 11 for five weeks in a row before all seven digits appeared in Friday’s draw.

Rachel’s account was set up to automatically buy a Euromillions ticket with her usual numbers but because her account did not have the right funds, the ticket payment did not go through.

“I called the number thinking that I had won £182million and they said ‘yeah you’ve got the right numbers but you didn’t have the funds in your account for the payment of the ticket so it didn’t actually go through’,” Rachel explained.

Read the article in full here.

Latest News

Previous articleWoman Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant until Her Baby’s Head Popped Out While in the Bedroom
Next articleBritney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari’s ex responds to couple’s shocking engagement & explains why he’s ‘hit the jackpot’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder