Britney Spears Conservatorship Might Finally End As Dad Jamie Rushing And Filed Paperwork to End!

Britney Spears’s father Jamie rushed to file paperwork on Tuesday to end Britney’s conservatorship. It had been 13 years. Jamie’s decision may not be so sudden, according to an insider. An insider says E! News Jamie has felt the heat lately from Britney’s fans in the #FreeBritney movement. “Jamie has had to deal with a lot of stress and pressure and he wants to be done with it, “The source stated. “Of course he knows that Britney needs a conservator and can’t live responsibly on her own. But if she has a lawyer who wants to fight to end it, then he is saying go ahead and see what happens, “They continued.

It is not the same song as what he said in court documents. “As Mr. Spears has said, again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter, “The filings were read. “If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”The “Womanizer” Singer previously stated in court that she did not want to undergo another psychiatric evaluation prior to ending her conservatorship. However, her father’s recent decision may be seen as a difficult chess move. “Jamie feels by moving to end it, he is forcing their hand to make an evaluation happen sooner rather than later, “Source adds “He was backed into a corner and saw the handwriting on the wall.”

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosegart responded to Jamie’s legal filing. “It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, “His statement was read. “But as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options.”

Spears spoke out about her current lifestyle only recently, stating that she was unable to get married to her long-term boyfriend and plan for a baby. Jamie Spears, her father, has maintained throughout the hearings that he did all he could to make sure that his son was happy. “Jamie saved Britney when nobody else could, “A source close to the father informed the outlet. “He was the only one looking out for her that could get her out of the mess she was in.”