Trump weight loss renews 2024 Presidency Rumours! Weight loss just a Rumor or Real?

Republican candidate for the US Senate, Pennsylvania Sean Parnell posted this image on Twitter last week, prompting hundreds of comments, some questioning its authenticity

Rumors about a US presidential bid in 2024 were sparked by a photo of Donald Trump looking thinner.

Some social media users claim that the image of the former president in disgrace is fake.

The image was posted by Sean Parnell, Republican candidate for the US Senate from Pennsylvania, on Twitter last Thursday.

He captioned it with the following: “It’s time to Win Pennsylvania and Save America! Let’s roll!”

This image shows Donald Trump’s weight loss in stark contrast with his appearances earlier this year.

However, hundreds of people commented on the post. Some even suggested that it might be a fake photo.

One social media user stated: “Holy f**k that’s a lot of photoshop.”

Another said: “This photo is fake as Hell.”

One person asked: “Is that a wax figure of President Trump?”

Others were more complimentary, and one said: “Donald looks so happy and healthy. It’s nice to see him relaxing and taking time for himself. It’s really paying off.”

Another writer wrote: “[Not going to lie] he does actually look a lot better physically. Not a trump fan but it is nice to see someone recover like that.”

This has strengthened rumors that the president will attempt to win the top seat in the next presidential race, having lost to Joe Biden earlier this month.

It was previously reported that Trump had lost approximately 15 pounds (6.8kg), and had swapped his spray tan in April for a natural color at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Florida.

Business Insider reports that his advisors were named by him Say former President has seen marked improvements in his health since he improved his diet and started playing more golf.

“Mar-a-Lago guests frequently comment about how good he’s looking over these last couple of months. He feels great as well.”

Trump appears to have made a significant change in his diet and exercise regimen, prompting questions about whether Trump may be considering another bid for the 2024 election. He hasn’t confirmed or denied this possibility.