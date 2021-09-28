British Airways divides opinion as airline SCRAPS short-haul trolley service

BRITISH Airways travellers have been left disappointed as the airline scraps trolley service on short-haul flights.

Instead, passengers will have to pre-order food and drinks if travelling in economy.

2 BA economy travellers will now have to book food and drink using the app Image Credits: Getty

Similar to the way the Wetherspoons apps work, passengers will have to use the BA smartphone app using the onboard WiFi to order directly to their seat.

According to the Mail on Sunday, the trolley has been removed due to environmental reasons as it reduces food waste by only providing food that passengers want.

BA travellers took to social media to complain, with one joking: “In the 1960s, the air stewards used to carve roast beef for you – now you can’t even get a glass of wine without a kerfuffle.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Tad problematic if, like me, you don’t have a mobile…”

One person said: “You’re ditching your trolley service? That’s really disappointing.

“That USP gave you a cut above the other services & you didn’t mind paying that little bit extra.”

Not everyone thought it was a bad decision: “Sounds like a good idea to me. No more waiting for people to sort out their small change.”

Another person agreed: “Sounds a better idea to me than these trolleys blocking the aisle.”

The airline recently revealed their new menu – which includes full roast dinners and themed deserts including elderflower sorbets for first class passengers.

Economy members will be offered other traditional dishes such as lamb hotpots and shepherds pie, with the selection created by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge.

British Airways is also expected to end their short haul routes from Gatwick Airport next year.

Instead, the airline is expected to launch a ‘BA Lite’ subsidiary to replace the flights, expected from spring 2022.

The airline’s most recent sale includes their September holiday sale with seven-night deals to Spain and Malta from £199.

2 British Airways have scrapped their trolley service on short-haul flights Image Credits: EPA