Due to Taliban rulings, Afghan Women’s Driving School in Danger of Closing

A new driving school for women in Afghanistan is in danger of closing due the Taliban’s control limiting rights.

With the help of UN Women, Nilab Durrani created the first driving school for women about a year ago to support the several women that wanted to learn to drive, but were forbidden by their family members to go to a driving school with male teachers.

Durrani, 23, said that she has yet to receive any guarantees that her school will not be affected and is concerned that these new rulings will force her to close down.

“Since the previous government collapsed, we have not registered a new student till now, and also no one has contacted us to get registration,” Durrani said.

“The previously admitted students are calling us and asking if they can join their classes, but the only issue for them is they are worried about their security. They say that if they come to the (driving) centre, somebody may bother them or question them.”

The 23-year-old currently has two employees and had plans to expand the service to other cities.

Durrani has temporarily closed her school and said she is hoping international organizations can convince the Taliban to let her and other business women continue to work.

“I wanted to resume the activities of my centre as it is my only source of income. I contacted the officials of the new government and they told me that if you want to go out working, we do not guarantee your safety, because our government is not well established.” she said.