Ronald Koeman To Get The Stick With Barcelona’s Recent Loss Against Bayern

The Dutchman is at the Barca helm at one of the most turbulent periods in the Catalan’s clubs history, but could soon be out of a job as a number of players are struggling to get on board with his tactics

The patience of the Barcelona hierarchy is reportedly wearing thin with manager Ronald Koeman after the La Liga giant’s latest Champions League humiliation.

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 3-0 on matchday one of their Champions League group stage campaign. This was after three goals from Thomas Muller and a brace from Robert Lewandowski put them past Barcelona on Camp Nou’s turf.

In the wake of the defeat, recent reports from the Spanish outlet suggest that the Barca board view next month as critical to Koeman’s tenure – fall short of their expectations and his reign could come to a premature end.

Barca faces Granada, Cádiz, and Levante in quick succession as the shadow of next month’s ‘El Clasico’ looms large. October’s fixtures include Atletico and Real Madrid. If Barca loses, they could be trailing in the race to the La Liga title.

Koeman’s side currently sits seventh in the table, though that doesn’t paint the full picture of Barca’s bright start to the league season – after three games played, Barcelona has won two and drawn one, boasting a game in hand over much of the top six.

Rumors that some Barca team members are beginning to question Koeman’s tactical skills have fueled speculation about Koeman’s future. According to a separate report, one player within the Camp Nou dressing room is alleged to have said “The proposal was very defensive” when referring to how Koeman wanted to set up against Bayern on Tuesday night.

Barcelona was very defensive in the game, not forcing Manuel Neuer to make one save. This was their first Champions League win without a single shot. Gerard Pique, the club’s stalwart, said that this is the current Barcelona. All those associated with the club should accept that.