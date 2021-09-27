Bridgerton Lady Danbury star hints at steamy second season without Rege-Jean Page

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh has promised the second series of the raunchy Netflix period drama will be as hot as the first.

That’s despite leading man Regé-Jean Page not returning as the Duke of Hastings.

The show launched last Christmas Day – with the country in lockdown – and became the most-watched in Netflix history with 82 million and counting tuning in.

Thanks to Regé’s romps with Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), he has been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond and is signed up to bring back The Saint franchise.

Adjoa, whose character Lady Danbury was the Duke’s confidante, says: “I love Regé, and at a professional level miss acting with him but we’re still in touch and going to be in each other’s lives.

“He’s going to do brilliant things and I’ll cheer him on but I don’t know if he’ll be able to do Bond.

"We have Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) heading up the show now and he will be fabulous too."









At a time where we all needed some glamour and escapism, Bridgerton delivered in spades but the cast have yet to really celebrate their success due to Covid.

Adjoa says: “It was a phenomenon while we were all stuck indoors, so it was like: ‘Hurrah – but I’m still in my pyjamas’.

“It had a wide embrace and showed it doesn’t matter which race you are, sexuality, what you feel about politics, you can watch this show and go: ‘Will they? Won’t they? That’s a nice castle’.”

Shooting on the second series has occasionally been halted due to the pandemic, but the show will go on.

Adjoa explains: “Like everybody this show has been responsive whenever there’s been a ping or a positive. However we have to rejig the schedule on Bridgerton we’re still shooting and that’s a privilege.

And while viewers got hot under the collar the 58-year-old wasn't fazed by the lashings of sex scenes, also involving Jonathan Bailey, whose character's search for a wife will be the main focus of series two. Adjoa says: "I wasn't shocked. I grew up on my mum's Georgette Heyer and Jean Plaidy library books, where I learned a lot about history and sex."







“I can’t tell you much or they will take me out and shoot me,” laughs Adjoa.

“She continues to look fabulous and be fabulous and be her usual plotty, strategic, gusto-ing self.

“She’s a force of nature and when she sets her hat at something she goes for it.

Forthright and loyal, Lady Danbury shares many similarities with Adjoa, who was born in Bristol and grew up in the Cotswolds.

She says: “There’s a certain swagger which Lady Danbury has in the way she dresses, which is most definitely my mum, who loves a hat – as do I.”

Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes is working on a spin-off.

She says: "We're going to do the origins of Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton."







As well as putting Lady D’s hats back on, Adjoa is also voicing the new series of Chateau DIY starting this afternoon on Channel 4 , which catches up with Edward and Anna Holmes as they turn caves under their wedding venue Chateau Lagorce into a wine tasting spot.

“I’m deep in stately home land and love it,” says Adjoa.

“These people pack up their lives, schlep off to a new adventure and don’t know if they’ve got the skills to do the work or what they’re going to find when they start peeling off wall-paper.”

● The new series of Chateau DIY, narrated by Adjoa Andoh, starts today at 4pm on Channel 4.